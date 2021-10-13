AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Position Reduced by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 282,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 24.8% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after buying an additional 22,719 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at $270,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.02.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $98,290.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,151 shares of company stock worth $1,115,911. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

