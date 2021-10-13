AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,611 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Xylem by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Xylem by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 576,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,630,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,669,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,095 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.70.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

