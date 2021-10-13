AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in eHealth by 132.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in eHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $4,184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in eHealth by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.78.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EHTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

