31,100 Shares in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,530,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,929,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.23. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MNTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $279,569.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $262,195.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,306 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

