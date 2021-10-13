Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.78

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.78 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 46852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.27, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,616,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

