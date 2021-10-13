Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $92.36

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.36 and last traded at $92.62, with a volume of 3696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.74.

The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.84 and its 200-day moving average is $113.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

