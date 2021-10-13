Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Down 3.7%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.53 and last traded at $53.53. 1,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 389,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on KYMR. B. Riley began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $346,558.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,455,181 over the last 90 days. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,831,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 259,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $450,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

