Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading 6.7% Higher

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $130.00 and last traded at $128.78. 14,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,633,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,305,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,303 shares of company stock worth $45,380,815. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,588,000 after purchasing an additional 162,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,610,000 after purchasing an additional 151,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,141,000 after purchasing an additional 97,742 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

