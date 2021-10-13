GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $68.62

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.62 and last traded at $68.63, with a volume of 23486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average of $79.79.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

