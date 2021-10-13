Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.19. Open Lending posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

Open Lending stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.80 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $44.00.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $352,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,261,626 shares of company stock worth $42,850,042. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,220,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Open Lending by 77.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Open Lending by 22.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Open Lending by 18.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Open Lending by 1,082.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after buying an additional 668,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.