iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.15

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 2076095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,264,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,948,000 after acquiring an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

