Analysts Anticipate DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DoubleDown Interactive.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DDI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DDI stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.