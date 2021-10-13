Vipshop (VIPS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Vipshop (NYSE: VIPS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/8/2021 – Vipshop had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Vipshop was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

9/29/2021 – Vipshop was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

9/23/2021 – Vipshop was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

9/3/2021 – Vipshop was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

8/25/2021 – Vipshop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

8/19/2021 – Vipshop was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

8/19/2021 – Vipshop had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $37.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 52.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

