Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the September 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CANSF stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Willow Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops synthetic biology solutions for opioid biosynthesis. The firm offers biosynthetic production systems for plant-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates. The company operates through the following segments: Research and Development, Analytical Testing, and Corporate.

