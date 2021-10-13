Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Increases By 250.0%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.0 days.

ATNNF stock opened at $165.87 on Wednesday. Autoneum has a fifty-two week low of $165.87 and a fifty-two week high of $165.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.88.

About Autoneum

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market in Switzerland. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, tunnel insulators, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

