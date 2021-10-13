Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Up 242.3% in September

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 242.3% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDRFY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.