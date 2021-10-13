Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.61 Million Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 76,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PMT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 33,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.15.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

