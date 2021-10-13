Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 1,697.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,259,000 after acquiring an additional 70,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of INSP stock opened at $239.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.34 and a 200 day moving average of $205.26. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $264.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.