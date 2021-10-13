Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 611,900 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 87.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 611,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after buying an additional 11,291,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,074,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,190,000 after buying an additional 674,530 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after buying an additional 2,285,145 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,538,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,665,000 after buying an additional 287,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,318,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,050,000 after buying an additional 452,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

MFC stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

