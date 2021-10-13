Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 4,558 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,092.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KN opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

