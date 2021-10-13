Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $53,000 Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 30.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,590,000 after purchasing an additional 147,739 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 276.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Boston Properties by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,033 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,977,000 after buying an additional 37,422 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $116.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.32 and its 200-day moving average is $112.96. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.