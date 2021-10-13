Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.85% of Astec Industries worth $83,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the second quarter worth $59,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

ASTE stock opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.06. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.