Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 917,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $86,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1,835.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 42,673 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 52.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 370,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,994,000 after purchasing an additional 127,281 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.15.

Shares of HAS opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.23. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.69 and a 52-week high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.