La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,381,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.26% of La-Z-Boy worth $88,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 110.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

LZB opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

