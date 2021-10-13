Analysts Anticipate Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Everbridge posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.90.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 703 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $101,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,530. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000.

Shares of EVBG opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Everbridge has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

