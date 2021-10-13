SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,048 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 57.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPB opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $908.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPB. B. Riley raised their target price on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.