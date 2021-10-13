Zacks: Analysts Expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Arconic reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 840%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 54,618 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after acquiring an additional 149,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $30.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.94. Arconic has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $38.49.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

