SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY opened at $102.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.41. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

