SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,001,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 186,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 308.8% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.33.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.