SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 2,451 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,269,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2,186.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 44,091 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $96.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.66.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

