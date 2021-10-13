SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 126.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,886 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Patterson Companies worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,006,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,739,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after buying an additional 332,987 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 786,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,142,000 after buying an additional 178,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

PDCO opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDCO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

