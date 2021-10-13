Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,294,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,369,000 after acquiring an additional 179,911 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,062,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 84,695 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 30.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 651,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 152,555 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 469,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 104.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 132,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

GSBD stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

