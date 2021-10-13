Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.01 Million in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,928,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.30.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $742.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

