Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 68.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of V.F. by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after buying an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 15.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,616,000 after buying an additional 888,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. OTR Global downgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

