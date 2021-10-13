Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $45,000 in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Digital Media Solutions by 97.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DMS opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.40.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Digital Media Solutions had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

