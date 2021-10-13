Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 15,958 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,958 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $5,612,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

LGND opened at $128.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.88 and a 200 day moving average of $129.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $84.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.