Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 42.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $193.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $119.26 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.45.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

