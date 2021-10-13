Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $197,000 in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 426.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock opened at $139.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.06 and its 200 day moving average is $133.94. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $155.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

