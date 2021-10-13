Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires Shares of 1,043 iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 271.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after acquiring an additional 150,307 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 457.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 169.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter.

IYK opened at $182.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.38. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $143.26 and a 12-month high of $188.57.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

