270 Shares in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN stock opened at $714.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $754.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $687.12. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a one year low of $412.01 and a one year high of $802.45.

