Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $180,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25.

