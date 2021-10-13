Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading 8.6% Higher

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price traded up 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.68. 208,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 46,746,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,586 shares of company stock worth $1,264,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,899,000 after buying an additional 9,516,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ocugen by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after buying an additional 5,822,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after buying an additional 2,283,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ocugen by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 1,551,299 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.