Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) shares dropped 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.51 and last traded at $30.53. Approximately 2,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 100,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rafael from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $545.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Rafael news, CEO Howard S. Jonas bought 112,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,056,240.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rafael by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rafael by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,933 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rafael during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rafael by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rafael by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Company Profile (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

