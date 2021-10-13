First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Up 6.3%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares shot up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.25 and last traded at $104.87. 97,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,174,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $810,599,000 after purchasing an additional 188,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Solar by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $250,812,000 after purchasing an additional 260,905 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of First Solar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,643 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,566,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,144,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 73,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

