Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.01

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 17453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Grifols in the first quarter worth $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Grifols by 114.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 14.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

