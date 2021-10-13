Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,521,800 shares, an increase of 3,132.2% from the September 15th total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Mapletree Commercial Trust stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $1.69.

Mapletree Commercial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

