First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 4,533.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE FEO opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.