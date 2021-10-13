USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.27

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 2116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $156.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -954.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 19.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 470.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,786 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 100,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

