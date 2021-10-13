H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Up 3,842.1% in September

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 3,842.1% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCYT opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. H-CYTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

