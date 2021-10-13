State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 815,319 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in VEON were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in VEON by 1,331.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,799,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,055,000. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in VEON by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 78,347,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,137 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in VEON by 10,737.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,771,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,925 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VEON by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,964,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,813 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.29.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. VEON Ltd. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

